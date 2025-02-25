Shah Rukh Khan to begin shooting for Pathaan 2 in 2026? Report says...

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen with Pathaan 2 soon. As per the latest reports, the script for the second installment of Pathaan has been locked. While no official announcement has been made, the film shoot is said to begin in 2026.

Pathaan 2 Reportedly, Pathaan 2 will have a new director on board as Siddharth Anand won't be returning for the action sequel.

Peeping Moon quoted a close source, “Aditya (Chopra) has been working on the script for Pathaan 2 since mid-2023. The sequel is designed not only to carry forward Pathaan’s story but also to lay the groundwork for larger conflicts in upcoming installments of YRF’s Spy Universe. It was due to the extensive planning and intricate storytelling that the scripting process took so long. Aditya, along with Sridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, has crafted an exhilarating, high-stakes script that promises to surpass the first installment in both scale and intensity. Aditya consulted SRK on the script, and he was thoroughly impressed and enthusiastic about the direction of the sequel.”

Advertisement

Pathaan 2 is penned by Abbas Tyrewala.

YRF spy universe Pathaan is a part of YRF's spy universe including Tiger and War. Blockbuster of 2023, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, alongside a special cameo appearance by Salman Khan. Pathaan became the highest-grossing film in the Indian film industry with several other milestones at domestic and international box office.

Pathaan 2 will mark Deepika's return to the action scene. She is currently on maternity break after welcoming her daughter Dua. Dua was born on September 8, 2024, to Deepika and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh.

Deepika will also be the second female lead to return to the YRF spy universe, following Katrina Kaif in Tiger installments.

Advertisement