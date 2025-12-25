Shah Rukh Khan to join Rajinikanth in Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty’s comment sparks massive buzz

Speculation about Jailer 2 intensifies as Mithun Chakraborty hints at Shah Rukh Khan's involvement. With Rajinikanth returning, the film promises an expansive ensemble and a narrative rich in power struggles. Fans eagerly await confirmation of this potential blockbuster collaboration.

Anjali Thakur
Published25 Dec 2025, 03:57 PM IST
Speculation around Jailer 2 has picked up pace after veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty dropped what fans believe is a telling hint about Shah Rukh Khan possibly being part of the much-awaited sequel. While the makers are yet to make anything official, Mithun’s remark has been enough to send social media into a frenzy, with fans decoding every word for clues.

With Rajinikanth set to return as the commanding force at the centre of the franchise, Jailer 2 was already one of the most anticipated films on the horizon. The mere suggestion of Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement, however, has taken the excitement several notches higher. If confirmed, the film would bring together two of Indian cinema’s biggest icons in a rare, headline-making collaboration — one that could redefine the idea of a pan-India blockbuster.

Reports doing the rounds also suggest that the sequel may feature an expansive ensemble, including Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, S.J. Suryah, Santhanam, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan. If these names materialise, the sequel is likely to unfold across multiple parallel tracks, packed with face-offs and character-driven drama led by actors known for their screen presence.

Mithun Chakraborty’s reported role as a key antagonist has further raised expectations. His casting hints at a narrative rooted in power struggles and psychological conflict, setting the stage for intense confrontations rather than just spectacle-driven action.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar, who won praise for blending mass moments with sharp writing in the first Jailer, now faces the challenge of orchestrating a cast of this scale. Fans are hopeful that while the sequel aims bigger, it won’t lose the grit, emotional heft and stylised action that made the original such a runaway success.

If the buzz around Shah Rukh Khan does translate into an official announcement, Jailer 2 could well emerge as one of the most ambitious casting feats in Indian cinema — less a sequel, more a full-fledged cinematic event.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next big-screen outing, King, an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. Slated for a 2026 release, the film is said to revolve around a mentor–protégé relationship, blending high-octane action with strong emotional undercurrents. Reports suggest the narrative unfolds against grand, war-like and regal backdrops, giving the film a larger-than-life canvas. With the makers keeping plot details tightly under wraps, anticipation around King continues to build. The film is being positioned as a major pan-India release.

Indian CinemaShah Rukh Khan
