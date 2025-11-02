Shah Rukh Khan to not greet fans waiting outside Mannat on 60th birthday; Actor reveals why

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 60, and fans across the world gathered outside his iconic bungalow, Mannat, in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the star. However, the actor revealed that he would give his annual ritual a miss this year. In a fresh post, he apologised to his fans and revealed the reason behind his decision.

Why Shah Rukh Khan won't greet fans outside Mannat this year Khan said that due to security reasons, he won't be able to greet his fans who have been waiting for him.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his X, formerly Twitter account and wrote, “Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me.”

“My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues,” he added amid the frenzy around Mannat.

Fans gather outside Mannat Earlier in the day, police were deployed in Bandra, Mumbai area to control the mob as fans awaited outside Mannat.

Turning the day into a festival, Shah Rukh Khan fans from different parts of the world have gathered outside Khan's sea-facing residence. Several visuals of the fans surfaced on social media. In them, they were seen holding placards, bouquets, gifts, cakes and more for the actor. Some even wore T-shirts with Khan’s photo on them.

“Thank you for understanding and believe me… I will miss seeing you more than you will. Was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing love. Love u all,” Shah Rukh Khan concluded his post.

Braving police and rain, some fans were seen climbing on trees and waiting patiently for Khan.

Where is Shah Rukh Khan? While Khan is currently not living in Mannat due to renovation work, he was expected to make his annual appearance for the fans. Every year on his birthday, he greets fans from his balcony, a moment every SRK fan awaits.

Currently, Khan is staying in Pali Hill. It is a temporary stay with his family and staff in the luxury Puja Casa building.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday in Alibaug with his family and close friend. Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji were a part of the private celebration.

