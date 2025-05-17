Shah Rukh Khan to reunite with Rani Mukerji in Siddharth Anand’s King after 19 years? Here's what we know

In a move that has thrilled fans of Hindi cinema, Rani Mukerji is reportedly set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan on screen after a gap of 19 years in King, the much-anticipated action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand.

The film, which already boasts an impressive ensemble, is set to begin production on May 20.

SRK, Rani Mukerji to reunite once again: Report According to reports by Pinkvilla, Mukerji has been cast as the mother of Suhana Khan's character, and her role will be integral to the film’s emotional arc. Far from a fleeting cameo, Mukerji’s character is described as “the heart of King, leading to the emotional depth” of the story.

The report further elaborates, “It was a no-brainer for Rani to say yes to Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand’s offer for King. She heard the part, and instantly agreed to come on board the film.”

The significance of this casting lies not just in the nostalgic reunion of two beloved stars who last shared the screen in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), but also in Mukerji’s return to cinema following a brief hiatus. Her last appearance was in the 2023 drama Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Pinkvilla confirmed, “Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, among others, and are now all set for a reunion.”

More about King The cast of King is stacked with marquee names including Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.

If the cast lineup is true, then this will mark Deepika's fifth collaboration with SRK. Their most recent collaboration was Jawan, where she played an extended cameo role as Vikram's wife and Azad's mother, both played by Shah Rukh Khan.