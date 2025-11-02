Shah Rukh Khan turns 60 & B'town can't keep calm- From KJo to Kajol - celebs shower love on ‘Mai Hoon Na’ icon

Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 today, Sunday and Bollywood cannot keep calm! Social media was flooded with wishes for the ‘Mai Hoon Na’ star, with King Khan's co-actor Kajol, filmmaker Farah Khan, Karan Johar, among others taking to social media to wish the star.

Kajol – who has acted in multiple movies with Shah Rukh, posted multiple photos of her and the star together. She captioned the post, “Happy happy 60th to a life well lived.. advice for the day ! Don’t count the candles …. Here’s to turning 29 again…" wrote the actress on Instagram.

KJo's note for SRK Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a video montage of him with the superstar, recalling "vivid" moments of meeting SRK. KJo described him as a "magical person with a beating heart."

Manish Malhotra wishes SRK in style Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also penned a heartfelt wish for Shah Rukh Khan:

“The one and Only @iamsrk (sparkling heart and glowing star emojis)Happy Birthday best of wishes for you always from your PRE Birthday today to your Big Birthday Tomorrow (sparkling heart emoji).. , most stylish and the fittest and the Best everywhere .. from the 90s to know you are the same person always ... admiration and love always (sparkling heart emoji) (sic)."

‘Rule for another 100 years…’: How Farah Khan wished SRK? Filmmaker Farah Khan, one of Shah Rukh’s closest friends and the director behind the evergreen Bollywood hit ‘Mai Hoon Na,' shared a sweet message on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday KING @iamsrk… rule for another 100 years 👍❤️"

Farah also posted two adorable photos — one showing her kissing SRK on the cheek and another capturing a warm hug between the two. Shah Rukh looked effortlessly cool in a grey T-shirt, matching trousers, and a white beanie, while Farah was seen in a pink top and black trousers.

As per reports, the pictures are likely from an intimate birthday celebration at Shah Rukh’s Alibaug residence, attended by close friends and family.

How SRK celebrated his 60th birthday? Here's a sneak peek For his 60th birthday bash, Shah Rukh Khan opted for a tranquil retreat in his Alibaug bungalow with his family and other super stars includin g director Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji among others.

Not just the Alibaug party, but King Khan has also organised something special for his fans. has organised a special event in Bandra on 2 November, dedicated to his fans. He is all set to greet his fans today. Click here for the timings, venue of the much anticipated meet.

According to a report by India Today, the staff at Mannat were asked to clean the balcony near the gate. This is the prime location of his residence from where he waves at fans, cheering crowds outside his home