Shah Rukh Khan wanted National Award for THIS film, not Jawan, later the actor didn’t even watch it

It took 33 years for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to finally bag his first National Award, and it is all over the internet. His prestigious award came for his film Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh in dual roles. While Jawan sealed the deal for him, Shah Rukh Khan has also delivered several critically acclaimed performances that came close to earning him a National Award, but ultimately fell short. In fact, the actor once expressed that he hoped to win the honour for his 2004 film, which was widely praised by both critics despite its failure at box office. Many in the industry still consider it one of his finest performances to date.

When Shah Rukh wanted National Award for this film Shah Rukh Khan said he deserved the National Award for his role in Swades.

Swades Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film features Shah Rukh Khan as Mohan, alongside Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal, Daya Shankar Pandey, Rajesh Vivek, and Lekh Tandon.

The film revolved around Mohan, an Indian expatriate employed with NASA who travels back to his country to track down his beloved nanny, Kaveri. During his stay, he finds himself advocating for reform in a village, which changes his perspective towards life.

Shah Rukh Khan on Saif Ali Khan receiving National Award over him While Shah Rukh missed the National Award for Swades, the honour went to Saif Ali Khan for his film, Hum Tum.

Talking about it at an event organised by Tag Heuer in the late 2000s, filmmaker Kunal Kohli asked Shah Rukh Khan about his favourite films.

Shah Rukh replied, "See, main dil ka bahut acha hoon. Saari filmein achi lagti hain, saare hero ache lagte hain, saari heroine achi lagti hain, har cheez achi lagti hai (I am good by heart. I like all films, all heroes, and all heroines). I am a simple-minded person; I like everything, including your films. I have loved them all."

He added, “Fanaa was very good. I think Hum Tum was very nice. His actor won the National Award for Hum Tum when I think I should have got it, but that's another story.”

Shah Rukh bursts into laughter by the end, while Kunal Kohli responds with an awkward smile to the remark.

Did Shah Rukh watch Swades? After the release of Swades, reports claimed that Shah Rukh Khan didn't watch the complete film, citing personal reasons. He shared that since the film was close to his heart, he reportedly couldn't bear to see it end.

Shah Rukh Khan on finally receiving his National Award Meanwhile, talking about finally winning his National Award, Shah Rukh shared, "The National Award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating, and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise, to be truly heard is a blessing. And I promise to use this recognition not as a finish line, but as fuel to continue striving, learning, and giving back. This award is a reminder that acting is not just work, but a responsibility to show truth on the screen."

