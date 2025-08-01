Shah Rukh Khan wins first National Award of his career, netizens say 'deserved it long back'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan won his first national award of his career, as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the National Film Awards for the year 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan won the national award for 'Best Actor in a leading role' for the film 'Jawan', which he will share along with Vikrant Massey for '12th fail'. Shah Rukh Khan will share the Rajat Kamal of ₹2,00,000 along with Vikrant.

Following the announcement, Shah Rukh fans flooded the X with reactions.

Here's some of them: One wrote, "Tumlog meme meme khelte raho .. Mai NATIONAL AWARD lene jaa raha 🔥🔥 After 33 Years , NATIONAL AWARD for RAJA.

Another wrote, "The National award for best actor goes to the man the myth the legend #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #nationalawards . To be honest this should have happened 20 years ago for #Swades #ChakDeIndia #veerzara But as he said anth mei agar acha na hua ho tho vo anth nahi ."

A third wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan deserved it long back! 🛐 NATIONAL AWARD FOR KING SRK.”

Other awardees: Apart from this, Rani Mukerji won the national award for the category 'Best actress in a leading role' for the movie 'Mrs. Chatterjee V/s Norway'. The national award for 'best direction' went to Sudipto Sen for 'Kerala Story'. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' was awarded as the 'Best feature film'.

Shilpa Rao was awarded as the 'best female playback singer' for Jawan, while 'Sam Bahadur' was awarded for 'best costume designer' and 'best music'.

Jury head and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker announced the 2023 National Film Awards in New Delhi.