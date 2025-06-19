Shah Rukh Khan wins the internet as he surprises special actors on Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par set: ‘Pure gold’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan awaits the release of his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Ahead of its release, the makers dropped a special behind-the-scenes video from the time when Shah Rukh Khan dropped in to surprise the special actors on the sets.

Shah Rukh Khan on Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par sets Shah Rukh said that Aamir kept requesting him to meet the special actors of the film who mark their film debut with Sitaare Zameen Par.

The film stars 10 neurodivergent actors--Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

In the viral video, Shah Rukh Khan with his team is seen arriving on the sets as a pleasant surprise. He says, "Aamir has told me at least 10 times. He said, ‘Come and meet the actors. They are doing so well. I didn’t get time earlier but every day I meet him, whenever I am meeting him, he is calling me also, saying, ‘Please come. Please come.’ Even 3 days ago, he told me, ‘Shah, tu ana yaar (Come no, please)!’”

He shares a warm hug with his good friend Aamir who introduces him to everyone.

Shah Rukh talks to each and every cast member and interacts with them. They are seen talking about their favourite film of Shah Rukh Khan, including Chak De! India, Don and more. He was also seen striking his iconic pose in front of them and seemingly teaching them too.

Shah Rukh also posed with the cast for pictures.

Watch video here:

Internet reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's video The video has been shared by a fan club on Instagram. Its caption reads, “The man with a golden heart who never stops amazing people around him and making them feel so special.”

The video has now gone viral on social media.

Reacting to it, fans hailed Shah Rukh for his generosity. Among them, one user wrote in the comments, “Something magical in SRK personality, even Aamir Khan amazed by his presence.”

“Aura hi alag hai Khan saab ka (his aura is simply different),” added another.

One more commented, “His warmth, lights up everything.”

Someone also wrote, “This man is pure gold.”

Sitaare Zameen Par Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna.

The film also stars Genelia D'Souza in the lead.

Touted to be the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par, the film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit.