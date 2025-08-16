Shah Rukh Khan wittily responds to fan asking about Aryan Khan’s acting debut: ‘Ghar mein competition…’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan offered a candid and witty reply during a recent ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on social media platform X, when a fan inquired about the potential acting debut of his son, Aryan Khan.

The fan asked, “When are you planning to launch Aryan Khan as a hero? I’d love to see him in a superhero role (sic).”

Khan, known for his sharp humour and humility, responded with a dose of paternal pride and subtle promotion, “Give him love as a Director in Ba***ds of Bollywood when u watch it. Abhi ghar mein competition nahi chahiye… (sic).”

Khan’s comment makes it clear that Aryan, who has so far chosen to stay behind the camera, will continue pursuing his passion as a filmmaker — at least for the foreseeable future.

His debut directorial project, ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’, has already generated significant buzz, and the superstar father appears to be fully supportive of his son’s path, even if it’s not in front of the camera.

More about ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Aryan Khan is set to make his directorial debut with 'Ba***ds of Bollywood', a sharp-edged comedy-drama that delves into the behind-the-scenes chaos of the Hindi film industry. Blending satire with high-stakes storytelling, the series promises a witty and unfiltered take on the realities of Bollywood.

It will feature rising talents Lakshya and Sahher Bamba in key roles.