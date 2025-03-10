Shah Rukh Khan’s diamond necklace steals the show at IIFA 2025; here’s how much it is likely to cost

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the IIFA 2025 Awards show in a stylish all-black outfit, featuring a relaxed-fit crew-neck top tucked into high-waisted, flared trousers. He layered the look with a sharp black blazer adorned with silver buttons and completed it with boots, rings, a watch, sunglasses and a striking diamond choker necklace.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the look was polished, bold and effortlessly elegant. His diamond necklace, however, stole the show.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan hugs Shreya Ghoshal at IIFA 2025; Bollywood singer reacts

With SRK, it’s always about timeless class meets subtle luxury. That necklace? No doubt it’s real, high-grade diamonds, probably from a luxury heritage jeweller, either custom-designed or exclusive haute couture.

Advertisement

Assuming those are premium diamonds with VVS+ clarity and D-F colour, a realistic price tag could be ₹50–75 lakh. The price could go even higher if they’re bespoke red-carpet exclusives. The necklace probably comes with an 18K white gold or platinum setting handset with uniform stones.

Brands that usually sell such necklaces include Raniwala 1881, Amrapali and Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery. International labels like Boucheron or Cartier also make such jewellery.

The best part is that it’s not even screaming for attention. That’s true luxury: understated, elegant and effortlessly SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan’s luxury necklaces Shah Rukh Khan is known for flaunting luxury necklaces. SRK's Wardrobe, an Instagram fan page, shared the likely prices.

For the promotional video of Mufasa: The Lion King, SRK was seen wearing the Hermes Equus Necklace, crafted in leather and lacquered metal. Priced at approximately ₹63,500, the piece reflects minimalistic elegance with a refined equestrian-inspired design.

Advertisement

At his 59th birthday fan meet and greet, Shah Rukh Khan opted for the Hermes Maillon Necklace in the bold Orange Field colour. It was priced at around $750 ( ₹63,000).

Advertisement