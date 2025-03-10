Shah Rukh Khan’s diamond necklace steals the show at IIFA 2025; here’s how much it is likely to cost

Shah Rukh Khan attended the IIFA 2025 Awards in a chic all-black outfit, highlighted by a stunning diamond choker necklace. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, his look combined timeless class with luxury.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published10 Mar 2025, 04:13 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan’s diamond necklace steals the show at IIFA 2025; here’s how much it is likely to cost (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the IIFA 2025 Awards show in a stylish all-black outfit, featuring a relaxed-fit crew-neck top tucked into high-waisted, flared trousers. He layered the look with a sharp black blazer adorned with silver buttons and completed it with boots, rings, a watch, sunglasses and a striking diamond choker necklace.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the look was polished, bold and effortlessly elegant. His diamond necklace, however, stole the show.

With SRK, it’s always about timeless class meets subtle luxury. That necklace? No doubt it’s real, high-grade diamonds, probably from a luxury heritage jeweller, either custom-designed or exclusive haute couture.

Assuming those are premium diamonds with VVS+ clarity and D-F colour, a realistic price tag could be 50–75 lakh. The price could go even higher if they’re bespoke red-carpet exclusives. The necklace probably comes with an 18K white gold or platinum setting handset with uniform stones.

Brands that usually sell such necklaces include Raniwala 1881, Amrapali and Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery. International labels like Boucheron or Cartier also make such jewellery.

The best part is that it’s not even screaming for attention. That’s true luxury: understated, elegant and effortlessly SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan’s luxury necklaces

Shah Rukh Khan is known for flaunting luxury necklaces. SRK's Wardrobe, an Instagram fan page, shared the likely prices.

For the promotional video of Mufasa: The Lion King, SRK was seen wearing the Hermes Equus Necklace, crafted in leather and lacquered metal. Priced at approximately 63,500, the piece reflects minimalistic elegance with a refined equestrian-inspired design.

At his 59th birthday fan meet and greet, Shah Rukh Khan opted for the Hermes Maillon Necklace in the bold Orange Field colour. It was priced at around $750 ( 63,000).

More recently, at the 77th Locarno Film Festival on August 10, 2024, in Switzerland, King Khan donned the Hermes Medor XO Noir Necklace. It was also priced at around 63,000.

First Published:10 Mar 2025, 04:13 PM IST
