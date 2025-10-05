Shah Rukh Khan's ex employee recalls being beaten by Farah Khan during Main Hoon Na: ‘Made me develop thickest skin’

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan made her directorial debut with Shah Rukh Khan. Talking about the film, Vishal Punjabi, aka The Wedding Filmer, who worked at Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment for a decade, opened up about Farah Khan as a filmmaker and mentor. He recalled working as a line producer on Main Hoon Na and developing a thick skin, thanks to Farah Khan.

Vishal Punjabi on Farah Khan on the sets of Main Hoon Na In an interview with Adhunika Singh on her YouTube channel, Punjabi shared how Farah Khan trusted him with work despite him being new. He even joked about being beaten by her.

Vishal Punjabi said, “It’s amazing to see Farah now, because all these years, she hasn’t changed. She’s only become younger, cooler, funnier, sexier. I’ve always loved her. I’ve always had a special place for her in my heart. She made me develop the thickest possible skin you can have at a shoot. She’s a lot of fun to shoot for; she’s a bag full of brilliant ideas. I’m surprised she’s not doing so much more work. But I’ve always loved her.”

“Farah Khan believed in Me”: Vishal Punjabi “I’ve been beaten by her a lot. But I’ve also learned so much from her. I didn’t know anything about filmmaking when I met her. But she believed in me, she liked me, she thought there was something in me that nobody else saw, and she gave me a break. She held my hand and taught me how to do a shot breakdown. I did the best I could to make sure that her film was made the best to her vision. To be a part of her team at such a young age, and to be given so many responsibilities just shows the kind of person she is. She didn’t have to do all of that for me; she had access to the best crews in the world," he praised her further.

Shah Rukh Khan provided free lunches for employees In the same interview, Punjabi also talked about Shah Rukh Khan's kindness towards his employees. He shared how free lunches were always available in his studio. “It saved us a lot of money and time.. I learned how to ensure your crew is paid well and creatively motivated. I learned that from him," he said.

Farah Khan is yet to return to the director's chair. She is currently busy with her popular YouTube vlogs with her cook, Dilip, who has his own fan base.