Shah Rukh Khan's King ropes in Akshay Oberoi; actor calls it ‘dream come true’

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, King will hit the theatre screens in 2026. It is directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan fame.

Sneha Biswas
Published26 Nov 2025, 08:39 PM IST
Akshay Oberoi confirms to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King.
Akshay Oberoi confirms to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King.(X)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming release, titled King, is among the much-anticipated films of next year. While most details about the film have been kept under wraps, actor Akshay Oberoi stepped up and confirmed joining the cast of King.

King is directed by Siddharth Anand. It marks Oberoi's third collaboration with the director after Fighter and the OTT series, Flesh.

Akshay Oberoi on being a part of King

Talking about starring in King, Akshay Oberoi called it a 'dream come true.' He said in a statement, as quoted by News18, “It’s a dream come true, my checklist is complete now that I’ve got the chance to work in a King Khan film and share screen space with him. Growing up, Shah Rukh Khan has been one of my biggest inspirations not just as an actor, but as someone who redefined charisma and hard work in Indian cinema. To be a part of a film that stars him feels surreal. I’ve admired his discipline, his energy, and his generosity as a performer for years, and to finally experience that in person is something I’ll always cherish. Also Sid and Mamta are like family to me now in this industry and when Siddharth called me to be part of this magnum opus, I had to jump in and immediately said yes. My association with them is truly special. I’m soaking in every moment and learning as much as I can from him on set."

Meet the cast of King

Besides Oberoi, King will star a stellar ensemble cast. The film will mark the onscreen reunion between Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan as they will be each other's reel love interest.

The film will also see Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan.

Others, including Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla, Abhay Verma and Karanvir Malhotra are also a part of the film cast.

When will Shah Rukh Khan's King release

King is currently in the production stage. It is slated to release in 2026.

The film title was announced by Marflix Pictures and Red Chillies Entertainment on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, 2 November.

Director Siddharth Anand unveiled the title reveal video of the film, King, unveiling Khan’s look from the film. It marks their second collaboration after the success of Pathaan.

The film is said to be a high-octane action entertainer, billed as Siddharth Anand’s ‘massiest’ film in his career.

 
 
