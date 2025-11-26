Shah Rukh Khan's King ropes in Akshay Oberoi; actor calls it ‘dream come true’

Akshay Oberoi on being a part of King

Talking about starring in King, Akshay Oberoi called it a 'dream come true.' He said in a statement, as quoted by News18, “It’s a dream come true, my checklist is complete now that I’ve got the chance to work in a King Khan film and share screen space with him. Growing up, Shah Rukh Khan has been one of my biggest inspirations not just as an actor, but as someone who redefined charisma and hard work in Indian cinema. To be a part of a film that stars him feels surreal. I’ve admired his discipline, his energy, and his generosity as a performer for years, and to finally experience that in person is something I’ll always cherish. Also Sid and Mamta are like family to me now in this industry and when Siddharth called me to be part of this magnum opus, I had to jump in and immediately said yes. My association with them is truly special. I’m soaking in every moment and learning as much as I can from him on set."