Shah Rukh Khan's King sells overseas theatrical rights for ₹175 cr? How much the film must earn to break even - Details

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King has seemingly set a new record for Indian cinema even before its release. If true, the film's overseas theatrical rights have been acquired for ₹175 crore. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Phars Films has paid a minimum guarantee (MG) of ₹175 crore for the film’s overseas distribution rights. The deal, if confirmed, would mark the first time for an Indian film’s overseas rights to have crossed the ₹100 crore mark.
Until now, Shah Rukh’s overseas distribution rights have largely been handled by Yash Raj Films. YRF has distributed Khan's last films, including Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, in 2023.
Interestingly, Phars Films has partnered with YRF on several films. It has also independently handled the overseas distribution of Prabhas-starrer Saaho.
The ₹175 crore minimum guarantee amount hints at the distributor’s confidence in King’s overseas theatrical possibilities. It also sets a high bar for the film’s box-office performance. Overseas distributors typically receive around 50% of a film’s gross box-office collections, reported the publication. Based on this share, King is predicted to need around $37–40 million, or around ₹350–375 crore, in overseas gross collections to break even on the rights deal, shared Hindustan Times.
This estimate is based on the reported deal amount and the typical overseas distributor share, and does not account for any additional costs. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the data.
As per the news portal's estimates, King would need to generate overseas collections close to some of the biggest Indian hits to turn a success. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan respectively earned around ₹400 crore overseas. King would need to hit at least that threshold or even exceed it to deliver a strong return, added the report.
Its overseas collections would also need to be in line with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 ( ₹460 crore international collection), or RRR ( ₹430 crore overseas collection).
King is directed by Siddharth Anand. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Jaideep Ahalawat.
It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Marflix Pictures.
King will release globally on December 24.
The film is reported to be mounted on a budget of about ₹350 crore to ₹400 crore, one of the expensive Indian films of recent times.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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