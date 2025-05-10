Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala look gets Kardashian's approval; Khloe fangirls over SRK

Khloe Kardashian has expressed her admiration for the legendary Shah Rukh Khan, calling him “amazing” and sharing her newfound fandom for the actor. The reality star took to her Snapchat stories to celebrate King Khan, revealing that she first learned about him in 2024 when she visited India with her sister, Kim Kardashian.

Khloe's Snapchat Praise for Shah Rukh Khan In her initial story, Khloe shared, "King Khan." She also added, "And of course I’m a fan of the K necklace (wink face emoji)." Expressing her delight over his fashion, Khloe stated, “He looked amazing, and it’s so great to see how the talented designers incorporate elements of their own culture and fashion from around the world with the theme of the event."

Khloe’s Discovery of Shah Rukh Khan in India Khloe further mentioned, "His look by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee incorporated design elements of Indian menswear." Reflecting on his presence at the Met Gala, she said, “I loved seeing King Khan at The Met. He’s the first male Bollywood actor to ever attend. I first learned about him when I visited India with Kim last year.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Met Gala Appearance Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala look was a striking ensemble by renowned designer Sabyasachi. The actor wore a black floor-length coat paired with a shirt and trousers, topped with a kamarbandh. To complete the look, he accessorised with a custom stack and the Bengal Tiger Head Cane. This appearance marked Shah Rukh’s debut at the prestigious event and made him the first Bollywood actor ever to attend.

Shah Rukh’s Gratitude for Met Gala Experience Following the event, Shah Rukh took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his appreciation, writing, "Thx Sabyasachi & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It's not my 'space' but u made me feel so comfortable...becos u, like me, believe...Style & Fashion...is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a 'K'!"

Sabyasachi on Collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan On working with the superstar, Sabyasachi shared, “Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars in the world. A cinematic hero, his blockbuster performances and leading-man charisma have created a legendary international fan following. My interpretation of the Black Dandy is demonstrating his super stardom on a global stage. Dressed in classic menswear with the maximalist flourish of Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan is a magician, superstar, and icon. Period.”