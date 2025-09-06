Shah Rukh Khan's new look from ‘King’ unveiled! SRK sports stylish ‘salt-and-pepper’ hair; netizens: ‘Do not share’

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, who is busy filming his upcoming movie ‘King’ was spotted in Poland with ‘salt-and-pepper’ hair. This recent image from Warsaw has excited fans. The viral image showing best kept secret of Shah Rukh Khan's new film ignited reactions online.

He was seen back on King sets in Warsaw with Arshad Warsi after a break following shoulder injury. Surprising the online community with silver fox look, the 59-year-old actor exuded confidence and charisma as he sported black sunglasses and tattoos.

Social media reaction A user wrote, "Each leak has changed the dimensions of box office #pathaan #Jawan Now #king." Another user remarked, “Mark my words King is gonna be one of the biggest movie of India!!”

A third comment read, “#ShahRukhKhan’s new look for King is making waves: tattooed arms, salt-and-pepper beard, muscular build, and that signature swagger wrapped in a rugged vest and beanie combo.”

A fourth user replied, “Why is he looking like Vijay Raaz. I am the only who noticed it?”

An SRK fan club on Instagram posted, “ATTENTION SRKians. We all know how excited everyone is to witness the next magical look of our King @iamsrk, but let’s not spoil the surprise! Please don’t share/repost any recent pics or videos — let’s wait together for the BIG REVEAL from SRK himself or @redchilliesent. Let’s keep the magic alive. Let’s keep the surprise intact. Let’s enjoy it together as one big SRK family.”

About King Siddharth Anand directorial upcoming action thriller featuring an ensemble cast is scheduled to release next year. The star cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Anil Kapoor will make a cameo appearance.