Shah Rukh's replies to Shashi Tharoor, Akshay Kumar, others for bday wishes prove why he's ‘shakal se 40, akal se 120’

Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 on Sunday, but netizens still not seem to have gotten over the superstar's birthday yet. From Akshay Kumar to Shashi Tharoor, Kajol among others, SRK stunned the internet with his witty replies, thanking them for their birthday wishes.

SRK responds to Akshay's wish SRK replied with a hilarious twist to Akshay Kumar, who had told Shah Rukh he looks, “shakal se 40, and akal se 120” – which loosely translates to "by your looks you seem to be 40 years-old, but going by your wit and brains, you are 120 years old'.

“Thank u Akki for singing Happy Birthday to me you’ve taught me the secret to looking good and thinking smart. Ab Khiladi ki taraah jaldi uthna bhi sikhaade. Ha ha," SRK wrote in response.

SRK matches Shashi Tharoor's wit Wishing Shah Rukh Khan a very happy birthday on Sunday, Shashi Tharoor had hilariously predicted that during SRK's 70th birthday, “he'll be auditioning for teenage roles.” "Mercifully, I don’t expect to be around when he turns into a child star," Tharoor wrote.

in response, SRK said: Thank u… Although I’m sure you will be around to see me playing the “child star"… and I will copy your hairstyle then. Ha ha.. "

‘Didn’t count the candles…': SRK's reply to Kajol To Kajol’s wish, SRK joked in his classic style, “Took your advice didn’t count the candles. In fact, didn’t even put them. Ha ha love you too much!”

Kajol had wished Shah Rukh Khan happy birthday, ‘advising’ him not to count the candles and cheered “to turning 29 again.”

And, for veteran actor Anupam Kher, SRK shared a nostalgic message: “Thank you @AnupamPKher for the heartfelt video. Big hugs and lots of love to you always. Some of my fondest memories in my film journey are with you. I hold you in the highest regard. Love you. (And yes, we must find ways to spend more time together — maybe a film would be nice).

Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday bash This year, Shah Rukh Khan went ahead with a more intimate celebration in Mumbai’s Bandra, where a special closed-door fan event was organised.

On the evening of his birthday, SRK had revealed that he would give his annual ritual a miss this year, citing security concerns.