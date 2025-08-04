Shah Rukh Khan's special ‘brag’ request to Gauri after her post on National Award win; netizens say ‘itna late dinner’

Shah Rukh Khan made an adorable request to wife and Indian film producer as well as interior designer Gauri Khan to brag about him when they sit for dinner after she share the excitement and happiness on social media to congratulated SRK, Rani Mukherji and Karan Johar as they won 71st National Film Awards for their respective roles. Netizens want her to convince all three for a film together.

“Three of my absolute favourites just WON big. When talent meets goodness, magic happens - So proud, and so ready to brag about them forever!” Gauri said. To which SRK replied, "Please brag about me to me when we sit for dinner tonight… thanks for producing the film.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey were among the recipients of the Best Actor award, while Rani Mukerji took home the Best Actress honor. Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was recognised as the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Also Read | Tharoor congratulates SRK on national honour — Witty reply follows

Netizens react One of the users remarked, “You go girl!!! ❤️ Well deserved!!! Now convince them to make a film all together as a producer pretty pretty pretty please!!!! Thank you in advance.” Another said, “One of the most cutest selfies in the world and will always be. Can't take eyes off. How adorable and sweet the selfies are!!! Smile and emotion are straight from the heart. Congratulations Mam.👑♥️” “You are the pivotal persona who keeps the energy flowing and makes us love him more each day ❤️❤️❤️blessings to you all”, “itna late dinner” were some other comments made.

Also Read | Kajol, Allu Arjun and Mohanlal congratulate Shah Rukh Khan for getting National Award

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter, actor Suhana Khan, also congratulated the actor and posted a huge throwback picture with him. “From bedtime stories to stories that leave a mark, no one tells them like you. Congratulations. Love you the most,” she stated. SRK replied, "Thank you baby. Hope I can continue to entertain you with the bedtime stories… they don’t seem to be working like they used to. Guess I’ll just have to make do with my movies working then… ha ha."