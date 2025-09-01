Shahid Kapoor drives through Spain with co-stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary; watch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor, who recently wrapped his next project with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, went on a scenic drive with co-stars Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Avinash Tiwary shared glimpses from their drive along the roads of Spain.

In the video, while Shahid took over the driver's seat, vibing to the song playing in the car, Triptii could be seen struggling to manage her hair.

The post also featured other pictures, including glimpses of the team and the stunning visuals of Spain.

"2 weeks in Spain & one more to go," Avinash wrote in the caption.

Last week, Shahid Kapoor confirmed the completion of his next film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. This marks their fourth collaboration after 'Kaminey,' 'Haider,' and 'Rangoon.'

Along with a behind-the-scenes monochrome picture with the director, Shahid described it as a "super special" project.

"Excitement levels are off the charts. Our secretly titled soon to be announced film is done. As always, it's a new world and a madly different character for me to play. A titular part from him for the 3rd time. I am one of the KAMINEY I am HAIDER and now I am...," the actor wrote in the caption.

He further went on to give a shoutout to the film's cast members and added, "@tripti_dimri who I had a total blast with. Watch out for her act in this one. @iamnanapatekar thank you for those oh so layered scenes we got together @official_farida_jalal ji for your warmth and grace @avinashtiwary15 for your playlist on that drive can't reveal much more here brother @hussain.dalal who completes me and is total rager in the film . Have to say @dishapatani you and me killed the 2 songs and I can't wait to collaborate again you are so much fun."

In his post, Shahid teased another actor on the list, calling one of his favourites.