Shahid Kapoor film O' Romeo release gets green signal from Mumbai court: 'failed to establish a case'

The makers of O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, have received a major relief ahead of the film’s theatrical release. A Mumbai civil court has declined to halt the film’s release, ruling that the petitioner failed to make a strong legal case for an injunction, Hindustan Times reported.

The dispute was brought by Sanober Shaikh, daughter of late gangster Hussain Shaikh, also known as Hussain Ustara. She had approached the court claiming that O Romeo was inspired by her father’s life and that the filmmakers had not sought consent from the family. The suit named producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Vishal Bhardwaj, and author Hussain Zaidi as defendants.

In its order, the court observed that the petitioner had not been able to establish grounds strong enough to justify stopping the film’s release at this stage. The judge also pointed to earlier communications in which monetary compensation had reportedly been sought from the filmmakers, noting that such demands weaken the case for urgent injunctive relief under civil law.

Check out the trailer here:

The court further flagged the timing of the lawsuit, observing that the petitioner was aware of the film well before its scheduled release but chose to move the court only when the release date was approaching. A request to screen the film for judicial review was also turned down, with the court stating that such a move would amount to censorship, which is not supported by settled legal principles.

Lawyers representing the filmmakers maintained that O Romeo is a fictional narrative and carries appropriate disclaimers. They also argued that the dispute appeared to be financial in nature rather than one centred on reputation or misrepresentation.

The petitioner’s counsel has indicated that the order will be challenged before the Bombay High Court.

Meanwhile, the launch of O Romeo’s latest song Paan Ki Dukaan saw an unexpected disruption when Shahid Kapoor was briefly surrounded by fans on stage, prompting security to intervene.

The song launch event, held in Mumbai on Friday, was attended by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, along with members of the media and fans. During an interaction with the crowd, Shahid invited a few fans onto the stage to dance to the newly released track. However, the situation quickly escalated when several more fans rushed onto the stage, overwhelming the actor.

With the crowd growing uncontrollable, Shahid stepped off the stage for a short while as security personnel moved in to restore order. He returned once the stage was cleared and the situation was brought under control.

Videos of the moment have since circulated widely on social media, drawing mixed reactions from fans.