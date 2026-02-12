Shahid Kapoor's ‘Bachchon ki mummy…' comeback on Kapil Sharma show goes viral ahead of Valentine's Day | Watch

Shahid Kapoor may be gearing up for a dark, intense love story on the big screen, but off-screen, he proved he can handle romance-related questions with humour.

Ahead of the release of O Romeo, the 44-year-old actor appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside co-star Triptii Dimri. In a teaser shared by Netflix India, host Kapil Sharma put Shahid on the spot with a Valentine’s Day question.

Standing next to Triptii, Shahid was asked, “Shaadi ke baad bhi kya DM aate he aapko(Do you still get messages even though you are now married)?”

Advertisement

The actor paused before responding with a playful deflection: “Yaar abhi piche hum apne bachchon ke umar discuss kar rahe the (We were just discussing our children’s ages backstage)!”

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor film O' Romeo release gets green signal from Mumbai court

Kapil wasn’t done. “Bachchon ko kya pata chalta hain! Chote chote hain woh toh (What will the kids know? They are still too young)!” he quipped.

Shahid’s comeback drew laughs: “Bachchon ki mummy jo hein unko kaafi pata chal jaata hai (The point is that the mother of children gets to know everything)!” — a clear reference to his wife, Mira Rajput.

Watch the viral video here:

For fans who have followed Shahid’s journey from chocolate-boy hero to family man, the exchange offered a glimpse of his lighter side — and a reminder of how he balances stardom with domestic life.

Advertisement

Shahid And Mira: A Love Story Off Screen Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 in what was widely described as an arranged marriage. The couple share a 13-year age gap. They welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018. Over the years, their public appearances and social media posts have often sparked conversations among fans about relationships, parenting and celebrity life.

Also Read | O Romeo: Vishal Bhardwaj reveals why film got delayed by 10 years

Moments like this — where Shahid jokes about “bachchon ki mummy” knowing everything — resonate with Indian audiences who enjoy seeing stars in relatable, everyday scenarios.

About O Romeo On the work front, Shahid headlines O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film also features Tripti Dimri, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani and Farida Jalal.

Advertisement

Also Read | Farzi 2 gets official nod as Shahid Kapoor teams up with Raj & DK again