Shahid Kapoor teaches son Zain how to ride a cycle with a towel, Chachu Ishaan react hilariously

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Giving a glimpse into his fatherly duties, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Saturday shared a video of him teaching his son Zain how to ride a cycle with a towel's help.

In the video, Shahid can be seen helping his son, who's wrapped in a towel around his chest, maintain balance on the cycle. Shahid's "towel hack" left netizens in splits.

In his caption, the 'Jab We Met' star even asked netizens for easier ways to help his son learn to cycle.

"Teaching your son how to cycle with a towel. Any better suggestions on how this can be easier," he wrote.

As soon as Shahid dropped the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter wrote, "dial the chachu helpline."

"Gali ke bachho ke sath chhor do 1 din me hi heavy driver ban jayega," a fan quipped.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. Their daughter Misha was born in 2016 while they blessed with Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in 'Deva', which is currently streaming on Netflix.

In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer who delves into a high-profile case.As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, 'Deva' is an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It was released on January 31, 2025.