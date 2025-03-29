Shahid Kapoor’s Deva on OTT: Where to watch, plot, netizens review, and more

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's latest cop drama Deva is now streaming online! Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, and Pavail Gulati. The film was previously released in theatres and now received a second chance on the digital platform.

Shahid Kapoor's Deva on OTT In Deva, Shahid Kapoor dons the cop uniform for the first time.

Deva premiered on OTT on March 18. It is now available on Netflix, which can be enjoyed on phone, tablets, laptops and smart TVs.

Advertisement

Sharing the news of Deva's OTT release, previously, Netflix India shared on Instagram, “Bhasad macha, Trigger chala, Deva aa raha hai," referring to the film's song.

The film was originally released theatrically on January 31.

Deva Deva is the Hindi remake of Rosshan’s 2013 film Mumbai Police. The original Malayalam flick featured Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. Following the same footsteps, Deva has Shahid as ACP Dev Ambre who loses his memory while trying to solve his best friend’s murder. Pooja Hedge plays Dya Sathaye, a reporter who is ACP's love interest.

Deva's theatrical performance Deva initially received mixed reactions from critics after its theatrical release. While many praised Shahid as a cop, some were displeased with the screenplay of the film. Many also did not like the climax. The film performed fell flat at the box office as well.

Advertisement

Internet reviews Deva While the film could not bring many audience to the theatres, social media is filled with audience reviews from those who could finally watch Deva on Netflix.

Taking to X, a user wrote, “Why would a director dumb down his own acclaimed work just for the heck of it? #Deva is an unnecessary remake with @shahidkapoor who seems to be never coming out of his Kabir Singh hangover & @hegdepooja whose track is as unwanted as a comb for a bald person. All smoke, no fire [sic].”

Advertisement

Another user reviewed the film in a post: “#Deva Shahid Kapoor is terrific in 1st half and in 2nd half went silent. Rest cast are OK. Dev A felt like mass cinema. Dev B is like cop investigation drama. Didn't liked it overall. BGM is Good. Cinematography (approved emoji) [sic].”

Advertisement

“Watched it last night finally! Might have a lot to say about the story of the film but some other day. For now this ranks right on top in Shahid's Best Acting CV. What an incredible performance and he just keeps getting better and more flawless [sic],” added one more.