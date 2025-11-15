Shahrukhz Danube: Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Dubai tower named after him- Here's how much it costs

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan added another feather to his cap as he was honoured with a Dubai tower named after him. Reportedly, he is the first actor to achieve this milestone. On Friday, Khan attended the grand launch event in Mumbai with the founder and chairman of the Dubai-based Danube Group, Rizwan Sajan.

Advertisement

Dubai property named after Shah Rukh Khan At the event, the group unveiled the property, named Shahrukhz Danube.

Khan set the stage on fire as he joined Farah Khan and others. He treated everyone to his signature open arms pose on stage and also gave everyone a glimpse of his Don walk. He also briefly performed on stage, including his hook steps from the song, Chaiyaa Chaiyya.

Not just these, he also left everyone cheering for him when delivered his iconic lines from Om Shanti OM: ""Itni shiddat se mein ne tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai. Aaj aap sabne mujhe meri chaht se mila diya.﻿ Thanks, very much."

Advertisement

The commercial tower comes with a gross saleable value of ₹4,000 crore, located on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, reported Business Standard.

Also Read | When SRK went the extra mile for Cheteshwar Pujara during his IPL days

Shah Rukh Khan on first ever property named after him At the event Khan grew emotional and talked about his late mother. He also shared how that the group's chairman specifically wanted to host the event in India and not Dubai.

“I really wanted the event to take place here, as I come from here. Wanting to make their lives better. As and when this project begins to roll, I hope people find their lives growing beautifully and exponentially, as they should,” Khan said, as quoted by NDTV.

“My mother would be very happy. It is a very big honour. When my kids come, I will say, 'Papa ka naam likha hai, dekho.' I have seen all the details of this building for the past two months. It is state-of-the-art and affordable. For people who are starting off in Dubai, it will be a moment and an inspiration to make their lives,” he added.

Inside Dubai tower named after Shah Rukh Khan Reportedly, Shahrukhz Danube will boost grand interiors as a 56-storey premium commercial building with 40+ amenities. The property will also include a state of Khan in his iconic DDLJ pose, spreading his arms at the entrance.

Advertisement