Producer recalls paying Amitabh Bachchan ₹4 cr for film which never released: ‘Lost Shoojit, asked him what is this?’

Film producer Shailendra Singh, who is best known for National Award-winning films like Page 3, Traffic Signal, recently opened up about his legal battle with Amitabh Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar. Talking about the rights of the film Shoebite, he alleged that he had originally developed the story of the film under the title of Johnny Walker.

Shailendra Singh claims Amitabh Bachchan was paid ₹ 4 crore for his film He claimed that the film was later renamed to Shoebite by Shoojit, who sold the film to Ronnie Screwvala. Singh added that he lost out on the project despite paying ₹4 crore in advance to Amitabh Bachchan, who was the lead of the unreleased film.

Shailendra Singh backed Shoojit Sircar’s directorial debut Yahaan. He recalled working on Johnny Walker. He told Siddharth Kannan, “I made an idea of a film called Johnny Walker. We wrote that in our office and we pitched it to Amitabh Bachchan. He was going to play Johnny in the film. I took Shoojit to meet Amitabh Bachchan at his bungalow, Jalsa. I made him meet Amitabh Bachchan and the deal was also signed. I paid Amitabh Bachchan ₹4 crore for acting.”

Singh alleged that at an event, he was informed by the CEO of AB Corp that Johnny Walker would be made by their company. “I said, ‘I am already producing the film, I have appointed Mr Bachchan as the actor for the film and have paid him ₹4 crore and the contract is signed. I don’t want AB Corp to produce my film. I just want Mr Bachchan as an actor’,” the producer added.

“I lost Shoojit Sircar” Reportedly, Shailendra Singh lost out on the rights of his film, about which he later asked Amitabh Bachchan. "After that, I lost Shoojit Sircar to Amitabh Bachchan forever. All Amitabh Bachchan’s advertisements are directed by him since that day. I lost my film also. The film was made as Johnny Mastana by Ronnie Screwvala (founder of production house UTV Group). It was directed by Shoojit Sircar, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dia Mirza. The film hasn’t released till today. Why?”

A case was filed by Singh after UTV took over the film.

When Shailendra Singh asked Amitabh Bachchan about the film “We filed a case. International studio also filed a case. Multiple cases were filed against the film. Our case is still going on and then I met Mr Bachchan once on a flight, I asked him what is this? He didn’t say anything. He just smiled. He is too dignified to say anything,” he said.

Shoebite was never released following a court order in favour of Screwvala in 2012.