Shakira calls off San Antonio concert last minute, fans say ‘this is unacceptable'

Shakira left her fans disappointed after cancelling her Friday night concert at Alamodome in San Antonio. In a statement, her team cited ‘structural issue’ as the reason. A new date will be announced soon.

Shakira's San Antonio concert cancelled Fans claimed that the concert was cancelled 30-minutes before its scheduled time.

Attendees reached the venue and were seen waiting in long queue outside the stadium under scorching heat. Many also shared pictures and videos of the concertgoers who were made to wait for hours before opening the door. This is when everyone was notified about the cancellation of the concert.

Live Nation confirmed the concert being pushed after an initial delay. They said in a statement, “Unfortunately, Shakira’s performance tonight has been postponed due to structural issues. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly when available. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Shakira shared a clarification saying: "To perform in each city, we rely on a third party who locally provides the infrastructure to support the stage and the ceiling from which my production hangs. I am so sad to inform you what I have been told: that due to a structural issue with a truss provided by this third-party company to support my stage, we are being forced to reschedule my sold-out show in San Antonio originally planned for tonight, June 13th.

"After a problem with the third-party structure in Boston, I personally demanded the addition of a new group of engineers and I have met directly with the company so that it could be thoroughly re-evaluated. After a detailed review, the company experts and engineers personally promised me that they had reinforced the structure and they guaranteed me 100% the safety and reliability of the show going forward.

“To not be able to perform for you tonight deeply affects me and my fans in San Antonio. I am here, devastated and heartbroken. Our shows will go on in Houston starting on Monday and I'm here trying to find a solution so I can reschedule this San Antonio show for the coming days.”

Fans react to Shakira cancelling concert last minute Reacting to the official announcement, fans were left angry, blaming Shakira and her ‘poor’ management team.

Someone wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Shakira cancelled her San Antonio show 30 minutes before a concert. This is unacceptable. No explanation. Do it 2 days before, not as it starts. Total lack of professionalism from her and her team. She just lost a fan of 20 years. Do better.”

“So, your team discovered the issue when the concert almost started? Please, Shakira, it's time to hire professionals. Those people are seriously playing with your career and your name. Fans spent MONEY to come see you. This problem can't be happening so often,” added another.

“Worst concert experience ever #shakira. So this crowd has been waiting over an hour and a half. But the #alamodome refuses to open the gates. People are passing out. Apparently all over stage issues,” posted one user.

One more said on the micro-blogging site, “Fire your team. Enough is enough.”

“Shakira, just fire those who are incompetent including those from your own team!! They ruined your image and fans' trusts for you,” also a fan wrote.