Shakira says immigrant life in U.S. under Trump’s policies feel like ‘living in constant fear, pain’

Global music star Shakira has spoken out about the deep fear many immigrants face in the United States, especially in light of Donald Trump’s return to the White House and his administration’s strict immigration stance.

In a recent interview with BBC News, the Colombian-born singer reflected on her own experience moving to the U.S. at just 19 years old to pursue her music career. She said that, like many Colombians, she arrived in Miami in search of a better future.

Shakira opens up about being an immigrant under Trump's government “To learn English, I turned to the works of Leonard Cohen, Walt Whitman and Bob Dylan,” she said. “They helped me understand how the English language works, especially in songwriting.”

But Shakira shared that life in the U.S. has grown more difficult for immigrants in recent years. “It means living in constant fear,” she said. “And it’s painful to see.”

Her comments come at a time when Trump’s administration has intensified its crackdown on immigration. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids have led to widespread protests across Los Angeles and other parts of the country, with many claiming the actions are unlawful and inhumane.

“Now, more than ever, we have to remain united,” Shakira urged. “We must raise our voices and make it clear — while immigration laws may change, the treatment of people must always be humane.”

Even during the Grammys 2025, Shakira dedicated her win to the Latin community and expressed her pride and happiness for her people.