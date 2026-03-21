Shakira’s India concert postponed amid US-Iran tensions, new dates yet to be announced

Fans of Shakira were disappointed over the weekend as her upcoming concerts in India have been postponed with no new dates announced.

Shakira's India concert postponed District, the event organiser, shared a note on Instagram explaining the decision, "Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Feeding India Concert featuring Shakira has been postponed until further notice. The well-being of our fans, the artist and the production team remains our foremost priority (sic)."

The post also addressed ticket holders and provided details on refunds and future plans, "All ticket holders will receive a full refund, automatically processed to your original mode of payment. We’re working with the artist’s team to find a new date and will share updates as soon as we have them. The Feeding India Concert has always stood for something greater, and that commitment remains unchanged. For any queries, write to events@district.in. Thank you for your understanding and patience (sic)."

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The Instagram caption further assured fans, "All ticket holders will receive a full refund via their original mode of payment within 5–7 business days. We truly appreciate your patience and continued support during this time. We are working closely with all stakeholders on new dates and will keep you posted with updates as soon as we have them (sic)."

Fans react to the cancellation While fans were assured of refunds for their concert tickets, many remained concerned about their flight bookings.

While one person wrote, “You guys were literally saying it's happening until yesterday. i dont work in the live events industry but I'm pretty sure huge updates like this don't just happen in one day? (sic),” another person wrote, “@districtupdates will you also compensate for the loss of other bookings we had to make to attend this concert!? (sic).”

A third person commented, “District should compensate for my flight booking and hotel booking (sic).”

More about the concert Shakira’s India concert, organised under the non-profit initiative Feeding India Concert in collaboration with District by Zomato, was scheduled for April 10 and 11 in Mumbai and April 15 in Delhi. The concerts would have marked her first major performance in India in nearly 19 years, following her 2007 Mumbai show.

The postponement comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, which the organisers cited as the reason for delaying the events. While no new dates have been announced yet, the organisers emphasised that the safety and well-being of the fans, the artist, and the production team were the top priority.

All ticket holders are being automatically refunded, and updates on rescheduled dates will be shared as soon as possible.