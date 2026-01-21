Shambhala OTT release date: When and where to watch Aadi Saikumar’s new Telugu movie online?

Aadi Saikumar returned to form with Shambhala, ending a long dry spell at the box office. The supernatural horror thriller was released on Christmas 2025 and received fair reviews from critics and audiences. The film was later released in Hindi on 9 January.

Along with Aadi Saikumar and Archana Iyer, the Telugu film also stars Swasika Vijay, Madhunandan and Ravi Varma, among others. Directed by Ugandhar Muni, the movie has music by Pakala.

Shambhala box office collections Shambhala had a slow and uneven run at the Indian box office. Aadi Saikumar’s movie suffered sharp weekday drops.

Advertisement

The film opened on a modest note, raking in ₹1.65 crore on Day 1. Box office collections fell sharply on Day 2 ( ₹1.1 crore), then recovered slightly over the first weekend, reaching ₹1.4 crore on Sunday.

The real struggle began on weekdays. Monday saw a drop to ₹65 lakh, and collections remained under ₹70 lakh for most of the first week.

A surprise spike came on Day 8, the second Thursday, when the film jumped to ₹2.25 crore, helping Week 1 close at ₹9.7 crore.

However, the second week could not sustain the momentum. After another sharp fall on Friday, collections stayed low, ranging between ₹32 lakh and ₹1.25 crore. Week 2 ended at ₹5.24 crore. It was a steep decline of nearly 46% from Week 1.

Advertisement

In two weeks, Shambhala earned an estimated ₹14.94 crore net in India. Its India gross stands at ₹17.6 crore while it earned ₹2.61 crore from overseas markets. The worldwide box office collections are ₹20.21 crore.

Also Read | Stranger Things One Last Adventure OTT release: When and where to watch

For a film reportedly made with just ₹10 crore, this means a break-even point. The movie has already recovered its cost. Its pre-release deals, including OTT and satellite rights, have added to its profitability.

Shambhala story In the 1980s, a meteor crashes near the village of Shambhala. Soon after, strange and disturbing incidents begin to shake the village. People start behaving oddly, hurting themselves. Some even die in violent ways.

Advertisement

The villagers blame an evil force and rely on superstition. Vikram, a scientist, arrives to study the meteor and refuses to accept fear-based explanations. He believes science holds the answers.

As Vikram investigates, secrets about the meteor, the village’s past and its deity come out. Devi supports him during the search.

Shambhala OTT release date Telugu OTT platform Aha has bought the film’s digital rights for ₹5 crore. The Telugu satellite rights went to ZEE for about ₹2 crore, according to 123Telugu.

The platform has confirmed 22 January as the Shambhala OTT release date. It follows a standard four-week gap after the theatrical release. Aha Gold subscribers have early access to watch the film, starting from 21 January.