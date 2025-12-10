‘Shame on you’: Sachet–Parampara slams Amaal Mallik over Bekhayali song from Kabir Singh, seek public apology

Music duo Sachet–Parampara has challenged composer Amaal Mallik’s “false and baseless” claims regarding the origin of the hit track “Bekhayali” from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer 2019 film Kabir Singh.

In their now-viral post, the duo stated that they are talking about the matter for their “mental peace”. They further alleged that Amaal had repeatedly been suggesting that the composition resembled an older tune of his.

Sachet–Parampara slam Amaal Mallik Sachet–Parampara uploaded a lengthy video on Instagram with the caption, “Warning. This video could have been a 10-second proof to shut down all rumours, but exposing some people became important for our mental peace. @amaal_mallik SHAME ON YOU AMAAL MALIK”.

In the beginning, they stated that it was “regarding something which has become very serious now”.

“This is regarding Amaal Mallik. Actually, we never thought we would have to clarify all these things, but this is something we created purely. We are talking about Bekhayali, which Amaal Mallik claims he made some time ago,” they said.

Parampara stated that they have “all the chats with Amaal Mallik” and the Kabir Singh team, adding that the song is “purely a Sachet–Parampara composition”.

The duo further refuted Amaal's allegation that the two benefited from industry favouritism, highlighting that they had no previous ties with T-Series before Kabir Singh happened. They argued that Amaal had been associated with the label since 2015.

Moreover, they stated that Amaal was the one who reached out, as they did not initially have his number. To support this, they displayed screenshots of Amaal’s messages, claiming that the musician had congratulated them after the song's release.

Sachet-Parampara demand a formal apology Revealing their WhatsApp chats with Amaal, Parampara asked, “What are you getting from all of these?”

“I feel bad for your fans. When you don’t get something, don’t say the grapes are sour,” she added.

Parampara recalled that Amaal used to talk to her and Sachet on the phone. She claimed Amaal had said that Bekhayali was such a “fab” track that it set the tone for Kabir Singh.

“We made both songs (Bekhayali and Mere Sohneye) inside Sahid Kapoor’s office, in front of Sahid Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga,” Sachet stated.

They have now demanded a public apology from Amaal.