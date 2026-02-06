Shanaya Kapoor on debut scrutiny and criticism: ‘remarks about my jawline, I choose to disregard'

Shanaya Kapoor is choosing perspective over panic as she reflects on the mixed response to her debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. In recent interviews, the actor has said she deliberately anchored herself to the emotional high of seeing herself on the big screen for the first time, rather than getting consumed by box-office verdicts or online noise.

In an interview with India Today, Shanaya described her debut release as a personal milestone she wanted to savour. Watching herself in a theatre, she said, felt surreal and marked the real beginning of her acting journey. That moment, she stressed, was something she did not want diluted by external opinions. While she admitted that audience turnout and commercial performance matter to her, Kapoor said she made a conscious decision not to let unmet expectations derail her emotionally.

That restraint, she explained, came partly from circumstance. At the time Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan released, Kapoor was already shooting her next film, Tu Yaa Main. Staying immersed in work helped her keep perspective and channel her energy forward. She also credited the encouragement she received from viewers who did watch the film, calling it a source of motivation rather than validation.

Shanaya has also addressed the scrutiny that comes with being a public figure—particularly on social media. In a separate conversation with Zoom, she said she actively reads feedback related to her work, even when it is harsh. Criticism of her acting or dancing, she noted, serves as a reality check. Comments about her appearance, however, are something she consciously filters out, even though she acknowledged that such remarks can sting. When it gets overwhelming, she turns to her mother for support.

“I seek the audience's approval. How can I achieve that if I avoid understanding their feelings about me? That's why I engage with it frequently. However, if the comments are about my appearance-like how I look today or remarks about my jawline-those are things I choose to disregard. Yet, it's crucial to acknowledge that such comments can be hurtful at times. When I try to escape from that, it becomes a bit challenging for me personally,” she said in the interview.

She continued, “I believe there are various types of comments. If they pertain to my work, such as feedback on my dancing or acting, then even if the remarks are quite negative or expressed harshly, I view them as constructive criticism because I owe it to my audience to listen. It might not be phrased nicely, and it can sting a bit, but it serves as a reality check.”

Next up, Shanaya will be seen opposite Adarsh Gourav in Tu Yaa Main, directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Aanand L Rai. The film, a romance that pivots into survival-thriller territory, is slated for a Valentine’s Week release on 13 February 2026 and will clash with O'Romeo*, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Shahid Kapoor.