Remember Bollywood actor Sharad Kapoor? Days after making an emotional appeal for work opportunities in the industry, he said that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reached out to help him. Kapoor and Khan starred together in the film Josh.
Updating fans, Sharad Kapoor said several actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, Amitabh Bachchan and Javed Akhtar, have contacted him and offered help.
Kapoor said that Shah Rukh Khan personally reached out to him and offered help in any way possible. He shared that he will be meeting Khan's son Aryan Khan, who made his film debut previously.
Sharad Kapoor told Navbharat Times, “I am going to meet Aryan soon. Shah Rukh also called and said, ‘Do whatever you feel is right, I am here to help.' I have many good memories of Josh with Shah Rukh. He is an incredibly confident actor. We used to discuss our scenes together.”
Actor Sanjay Dutt has also extended support to Sharad Kapoor, reportedly. It is said that Raj Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have also called Sharad Kapoor after the viral video in which he appeared weak and unwell.
Sharad Kapoor suffered from a leg injury. His pet dogs were taken away from him as he could no longer look after them. The video left many worried about the actor's health and living conditions.
After the video went viral, Sonu Sood visited Sharad Kapoor. In the same interview, Kapoor revealed that a team of doctors visited him as arranged by Sood.
Sharad Kapoor will be travelling to Karjat for the treatment of his injured leg. He will be recuperating at a health centre run by Sood's friend.
Earlier, the All Indian Cine Workers Association had extended gratitude to Salman Khan and Sonu Sood for helping Sharad Kapoor.
Sharad Kapoor made his acting debut with Mera Pyara Bharat in 1994 and starred in Mahesh Bhatt's television show Swabhimaan, Dastak (1996) and more. He had his breakthrough in Mansoor Khan's Josh (2000), co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Chandrachur Singh.
He has also starred in films like Tamanna (1997), Khauff (2000), Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (2001), Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002), LOC: Kargil (2003), Lakshya (2004), Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2005) and Jai Ho (2014).
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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