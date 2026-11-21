Remember Bollywood actor Sharad Kapoor? Days after making an emotional appeal for work opportunities in the industry, he said that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reached out to help him. Kapoor and Khan starred together in the film Josh.
Updating fans, Sharad Kapoor said several actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, Amitabh Bachchan and Javed Akhtar, have contacted him and offered help.
Kapoor said that Shah Rukh Khan personally reached out to him and offered help in any way possible. He shared that he will be meeting Khan's son Aryan Khan, who made his film debut previously.
Sharad Kapoor told Navbharat Times, “I am going to meet Aryan soon. Shah Rukh also called and said, ‘Do whatever you feel is right, I am here to help.' I have many good memories of Josh with Shah Rukh. He is an incredibly confident actor. We used to discuss our scenes together.”
Actor Sanjay Dutt has also extended support to Sharad Kapoor, reportedly. It is said that Raj Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have also called Sharad Kapoor after the viral video in which he appeared weak and unwell.
Sharad Kapoor suffered from a leg injury. His pet dogs were taken away from him as he could no longer look after them. The video left many worried about the actor's health and living conditions.
After the video went viral, Sonu Sood visited Sharad Kapoor. In the same interview, Kapoor revealed that a team of doctors visited him as arranged by Sood.
Sharad Kapoor will be travelling to Karjat for the treatment of his injured leg. He will be recuperating at a health centre run by Sood's friend.
Earlier, the All Indian Cine Workers Association had extended gratitude to Salman Khan and Sonu Sood for helping Sharad Kapoor.
Sharad Kapoor made his acting debut with Mera Pyara Bharat in 1994 and starred in Mahesh Bhatt's television show Swabhimaan, Dastak (1996) and more. He had his breakthrough in Mansoor Khan's Josh (2000), co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Chandrachur Singh.
He has also starred in films like Tamanna (1997), Khauff (2000), Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (2001), Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002), LOC: Kargil (2003), Lakshya (2004), Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2005) and Jai Ho (2014).