Sharmila Tagore reacts to grandson Ibrahim Ali Khan’s flop debut with Nadaaniyan: ‘He tried his best, film was not good’

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore opened up about her grandchildren, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's film career. While she feels Sara is capable of doing better in films, Sharmila also pointed out that she wasn't impressed by Ibrahim's much-awaited debut film Nadaaniyan.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, actor Amrita Singh's kids.

Sharmila Tagore on Ibrahim's debut Talking to Anandabazar Patrika, Saif's mother Sharmila shared her honest opinion on Ibrahim’s debut film Nadaaniyan. She said, “Sara and Ibrahim are doing a wonderful job. Ibrahim’s film was not good, but he still looks very handsome. He has tried his best. These things shouldn’t really be said in front of everyone, but honestly, the picture isn’t great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good.”

Sharmila Tagore on Sara Ali Khan “Sara is a good actress. She works very hard and is capable of doing a lot more. She’ll also achieve that,” she added about Ibrahim's sister who made her debut much before him.

Sara Ali Khan's career vs Ibrahim Ali Khan's Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood with the film Kedarnath. Her refreshing chemistry with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput won the hearts of the audience. However, she wasn't able to replicate the same with her next films as they did not perform as expected.

On the other hand, Ibrahim, whose debut was long awaited, starred alongside Khushi Kapoor in Netflix's Nadaaniyan. While many hoped Ibrahim would revive the rom-com era of Bollywood with his charm and acting, much like his father, the film failed to make an impact.

It received mixed reactions from both audiences and critics. While some criticised the film for its cringeworthy dialogues, others were unimpressed by Khushi Kapoor's acting. Added to this, Ibrahim’s voice being dubbed sparked another round of debate among fans.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim will be next seen in Sarzameen. In the film, Kajol will be playing his mother. It is by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Sara who was last seen in Sky Force, will be starring next in Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She also has another untitled film in the pipeline, as per reports.