Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal hailed as ‘royalty’ at Cannes 2025, netizens say, ‘Appropriate slay!’

Veteran actresses Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal were hailed as “royalty” as they attended the Cannes Film Festival 2025 on Monday evening for the screening of Satyajit Ray's iconic 1970 movie “Aranyer Din Ratri”.

A 4K restored version of the Bengali-language film, titled “Days and Nights in the Forest” in English, is being showcased at the 78th edition of the prestigious gala under the Cannes Classics section.

Cannes look Sharmila Tagore appeared on the red carpet in a classy green saree along with her daughter and jewellery designer Saba Pataudi, who opted for an all-yellow ethnic ensemble.

Simi Garewal was dressed in a gown by Indian couture label Karleo in her signature white colour.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were left stunned by the timeless grace the actresses brought to the red carpet, and said that it was an “appropriate slay!”

“How Icons behave,” quipped a user.

“That’s how one needs to dress up in Cannes. Such royalty,” added another.

A netizen said, “Grace and elegance. no drama.”

Terming the veteran actresses “stunners”, a social media user said, “Appropriate slay!”

Also Read | Nicole Kidman champions gender equality at star-studded Cannes party

“Both Simi Grewal and Sharmila Tagore are looking fabulous,” added another user.

“Abh aaya maaza! Two jewels,” a user said.

“These ladies are royalty, just mesmerised and in awww to see them every time,” added another.

“Looking beautiful, not competing with anyone,” pointed out a netizen.

Netizens also picked their favourites among the two actresses and said, “The yardstick of regal, restrained elegance will always be Sharmila Tagore.”

“Simi Garewal will always be the definition of elegance,” said another.

Also Read | Actor Kevin Spacey to be awarded Lifetime Achievement in Cannes

About Aranyer Din Ratri Aranyer Din Ratri, which explores themes of alienation, class, and modernity, follows the story of four city-bred men who escape to the forests of Palamau (now in Jharkhand) for a carefree holiday, only to undergo a journey of self-discovery.

In the film, Tagore plays Aparna, a cool and elegant city woman, whereas Garewal essays the role of a tribal Santhal girl named Duli.

Aranyer Din Ratri was presented and restored by The Film Foundation's World Cinema Project at L'Immagine Ritrovata. Film's gala presenter and Hollywood filmmaker Wes Anderson led its six-year-long restoration.

Anderson, a long-time admirer of Ray, introduced the movie ahead of its screening.

Also Read | Giant bird costume spotted at Jennifer Lawrence’s Cannes premiere

Producer Purnima Dutta, Margaret Bodde, executive director of The Film Foundation, and FHF founder Shivendra Singh Dungarpur also attended the screening.

Based on Sunil Gangopadhyay's novel of the same name, “Aranyer Din Ratri”, the movie also starred Soumitra Chatterjee, Subhendu Chatterjee, Samit Bhanja, Robi Ghosh, and Aparna Sen.