‘Sharp, funny and brilliant’: Anupam Kher meets Samay Raina, praises his comeback after ‘bad phase’

Veteran actor and filmmaker Anupam Kher has heaped praise on stand-up comedian Samay Raina, describing him as “sharp, funny and brilliant” while also reflecting on how challenging phases can shape personal growth.

Sharing moments from their recent meeting on Instagram, Kher offered a glimpse into a candid and warm interaction that extended beyond professional admiration.

A Meeting Rooted In Warmth And Family Values Kher revealed that Raina visited his acting institute, Actor’s Prepare, accompanied by his parents, Pushkar and Sweety. The veteran actor spoke fondly about the encounter, emphasising the grounded nature of the comedian and his family.

He described them as a “warm and graceful Kashmiri Pandit family,” noting that while Raina’s on-screen persona is marked by sharp wit, his off-screen personality reflects humility and strong family values.

Kher also highlighted a more personal side of the comedian, calling him a “protective son” — a quality he found deeply endearing. The 71-year-old actor also promised to introduce Raina's mom to his own when she visits Mumbai.

‘Almost A Genius’: Praise With Perspective

In his post, Kher didn’t hold back in applauding Raina’s comedic instincts, especially given his relatively young age.

“At just 28, his sense of timing and humour is outstanding. I genuinely feel he is a genius… well, almost,” he wrote, adding a touch of humour to his admiration.

However, the actor also used the moment to reflect on a larger life lesson — that difficult phases are often necessary for growth. According to him, setbacks create opportunities to pause, reflect and emerge stronger.

Check out Anupam Kher's latest post here:

On Failure, Humour And Being Human The interaction between the two also included a light-hearted attempt at cracking jokes together — something Kher admitted didn’t quite go as planned.

“Samay and I tried cracking jokes together… I failed. Then he failed. How human!” he noted.

Kher used the moment to underline a broader philosophy: life is not about perfection, but about embracing failures, learning from them, and continuing the journey with humour intact.

Samay Raina’s Comeback With ‘Still Alive’

Raina, who has faced a challenging phase recently, is now returning to the spotlight with his new comedy special titled ‘Still Alive’. The show is expected to offer a raw and unfiltered look at his journey, going beyond the narrative of controversy or setback.