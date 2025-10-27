Shashi Tharoor calls Aryan Khan's The Bads Of Bollywood a ‘masterpiece’: ‘Shah Rukh Khan must be so proud’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor heaped praises on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan after watching his show, The Bads of Bollywood. Aryan Khan marked his entry in the industry with the show, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Shashi Tharoor watches The Bads of Bollywood Struggling to find words, Tharoor penned a long note on X, formerly Twitter.

Recuperating from a cold and cough, Tharoor shared that he watched Aryan Khan's directorial debut and called it a ‘masterpiece.’

“I’ve been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD!”

Shashi Tharoor praises Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood So, what are his thoughts on the shows? Shashi Tharoor added, “Just finished watching Aryan Khan's directorial debut, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, and I'm left grasping for words of praise. It takes time to grow on you, but then you’re irresistibly hooked! The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed. A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit — and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes.”

Shashi Tharoor to Shah Rukh Khan Tharoor went on to hail Aryan Khan and also tagged Shah Rukh Khan.

“The seven compelling episodes mark the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse. Take a bow, Aryan Khan—you’ve delivered a masterpiece: “The Ba***dsOfBollywood” is brilliant! @iamsrk: from one father to another, let me say: you must be so proud!! #AryanKhan #Bollywood #MustWatch.”

Read post here:

Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are yet to respond to the post.

Success of The Bads of Bollywood The Bads Of Bollywood is a satirical comedy, written and directed by Aryan Khan. Backed by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, it stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha, and Armaan Khera.

The highlight of the show is special cameo appearances by several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, SS Rajamouli, Aamir Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Disha Patani, among others.

The show follows the story of an outsider who makes it big after his successful debut and finds himself juggling the chaotic but larger-than-life Bollywood world. It fictionalises and even dramatises several real-life controversies in its narrative.

