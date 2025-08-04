Shashi Tharoor congratulates Shah Rukh Khan on National Award; SRK replies with trademark wit

Shah Rukh Khan’s big win at the National Film Awards for his performance in Jawan has sparked celebration online — but it was his exchange with politician Shashi Tharoor that truly delighted fans.

Shashi Tharoor congratulates SRK Soon after Khan was honoured with the Best Actor award for his powerful dual-role in Atlee’s Jawan, Tharoor took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Shah Rukh Khan. He wrote, “A National Treasure wins a National Award! Congratulations @iamsrk! (sic).”

Khan, known for his quick wit and charm, responded with a playful dig at Tharoor’s famously elaborate vocabulary. “Thank u for the simple praise Mr Tharoor. Would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian… ha ha (sic),” he quipped, drawing widespread amusement from fans of both the actor and the politician.

SRK thanked Shashi Tharoor for his wishes.

Internet reacts to this hilarious exchange The moment quickly went viral, with social media users praising SRK for his humour and grace, even amid such a significant professional milestone.

Take a look at some reactions and comments:

Internet reacted to SRK's response to Shashi Tharoor.

King Khan receives his first National Award The National Award win marks a first for Shah Rukh Khan, despite a career filled with critical and commercial acclaim. Jawan — praised for its action-packed storyline and emotional depth — showcased Khan in a compelling double role and further cemented his legacy as one of Indian cinema’s most enduring stars.

