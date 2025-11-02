Shashi Tharoor is ‘deeply suspicious’ about Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday. Here's why he thinks there's a cover-up

Shashi Tharoor on Sunday, hilariously declared he thinks Shah Rukh Khan is part of a cover-up. Taking to X, the Congress leader posted a heartfelt note for SRK, wishing him on his 60th birthday, joking that he is ‘deeply suspicious’ about the superstar's age.

"I have to admit, I'm finding this "60" number deeply suspicious," wrote Shashi Tharoor, stating that a “crack team of independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives” had confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan turning 60, “cannot be factually confirmed.”

The evidence? "Higher energy levels," “ no wrinkles," “persistent appearance of someone significantly younger,” said Tharoor.

What did Tharoor's predict about SRK? It wasn't just the quirky wish. The Thiruvananthapuram MP further made a prediction about King Khan. He said by the time SRK turns 70, the superstar would be auditioning for teenage roles.

“I predict by the time he hits his "70th" birthday, he'll be auditioning for teenage roles. Mercifully, I don’t expect to be around when he turns into a child star," Tharoor wrote.

“Congratulations on this unbelievable milestone, Shah Rukh! Please keep defying physics and biology, & confusing us all for many years to come.”

Shah Rukh Khan turns 60 Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 on Sunday, 2 November. For this year's birthday bash, SRK chose a tranquil retreat at his Alibaug bungalow and celebrated with friends and other superstars.

Speaking about SRK's work-front, the Bollywood star was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘King’.

The superstar already surprised fans on Sunday with the trailer release of the movie.

King Khan will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla, among others.

SRK fans go gaga On Saturday night, Mumbai’s Bandra district witnessed a wave of excitement as hundreds of fans gathered outside Mannat, the iconic sea-facing residence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, to celebrate the actor’s 60th birthday.

Multiple videos on social media even showed SRK fans carrying posters with the actor’s famous dialogues, while others waved flags and chanted “Shah Rukh! Shah Rukh!”.

Other visuals circulating online also showed people waiting in groups for their favourite actor.

Shah Rukh Khan was born on November 2, 1965 in New Delhi. Khan's father, Teej Mohammed Khan was a freedom fighter, while his mother was a magistrate.