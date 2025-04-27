Shashi Tharoor reviews Kesari 2: ‘C Sankaran Nair would never use four-letter word Akshay Kumar uses’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor became the latest political personality to watch Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2. After watching the film, Tharoor praised the film team in a lengthy review. Based on his experience he said he would recommend people across the country to watch it.

However, he also pointed out some historical inaccuracy and said C Sankaran Nair would never use the words Akshay Kumar used in the film.

Shashi Tharoor watches Kesari 2 Shashi Tharoor praised the film for sending across a strong message. He said, "I thought it was an amazingly well-made, well-crafted film. It took some liberties with historical fact, but it says at the very beginning it's fiction. But what it did was capture the spirit of resistance, especially using the instruments of the British court system. You can't win in the end, and we sadly waited 28 years after Jallianwala Bagh to become free. But the message of the film was brilliantly done."

“I must say, as usual, in a very high-quality production--the acting, the direction, the way the story unfolded, everything was just so compelling. There wasn't one dull moment. I was worried that for many people, just seeing courtroom scenes might not be so compelling. But the way the story came out, I think it was impossible to turn your eye away for one second, very well done,” he added.

Kesari 2 is based on the book, The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, focusing on C. Sankaran Nair and the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

In the film, Akshay Kumar essays the role of C. Sankaran Nair.

Shashi Tharoor on Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair Talking about Nair, Tharoor said, "He (C Sankaran Nair) was a man of courage, principle, and integrity. He would never use the words Akshay Kumar uses, particularly a certain four-letter word, would never have come out of him, I can tell you that for sure. But the spirit, the message, the clever way in which the message was allowed to come across was extremely well done."

"At the end of the film, they made the point on the screen that the one thing that the British have never done is say sorry."

“This film is a reminder that apology is still due,” he further emphasised and urged people to watch it. “I certainly would not hesitate to recommend this film,” Tharoor said.