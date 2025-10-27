Shashi Tharoor's 'I’m not for sale' response as troll accuses him of paid review for Aryan Khan's The Bads Of Bollywood

MP Shashi Tharoor recently shared a positive review of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's show, The Bads of Bollywood. Within 24 hours of sharing his review, Tharoor was accused of sharing a paid review.

Someone wrote on X, formerly Twitter, wrote to Shashi Tharoor: “Shashi Tharoor new side business _Paid reviews! (sic)”

Shashi Tharoor reacts to claims of sharing paid review of The Bads Of Bollywood Replying to the comment, the Congress leader clarified. He wrote back, “I’m not for sale, my friend. No opinion I express has ever been paid for by anybody, in cash or in kind.”

Recently, Shashi Tharoor called The Bads Of Bollywood ‘gold’ in a detailed post on the micro-blogging site. He also praised Shah Rukh Khan.

What did Shashi Tharoor say to Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan He wrote, “I’ve been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD!”

He added, “Just finished watching Aryan Khan's directorial debut, ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, and I'm left grasping for words of praise. It takes time to grow on you, but then you’re irresistibly hooked! The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed. A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit — and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes.”

“The seven compelling episodes mark the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse. Take a bow, Aryan Khan—you’ve delivered a masterpiece: “TheBa***dsOfBollywood” is brilliant! @iamsrk: from one father to another, let me say: you must be so proud,” he also tagged Shah Rukh Khan, who appears in the show in a cameo role.

While Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan have yet to respond to Tharoor's rare praise, Netflix responded on X.