‘Shatak' trailer fails to impress Ajay Devgn fans; netizens ask, ‘Movie made by AI?'

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn lent his voice for ‘Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh,’ a film chronicling the journey of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Aashish Mall directorial movie, conceptualized by Anil D Agarwal, failed to impress Ajay Devgn fans as revealed by Twitter reviews after its trailer release. Highlighting the right-wing ideology and its social contributions to the nation, it marks 100 years of the organization.

The film explores themes of sacrifice, resilience and nation-first values. The historical drama is produced under the banner ADA 360 degree by Vir Kapur, with Aashish Tiwari as co-producer, is scheduled to hit the silver screen on 20 Feb 2026.

Watch Shatak trailer here:

Social media reaction A user wrote, “Why does this film look AI generated like rss participation in India's freedom struggle which is fictional.”

Another user remarked, “@ajaydevgn what a fall. From Bhagat singh to an organisation known for spreading hate!! I used to respect you as an actor!! But alas, I think I need to rethink.”

A third user chimed similar sentiments, “Looks like the movie is made by AI the way characters are delivering dialogues.”

A fourth comment read, “Can’t over power the movies based on freedom fighters ….. this is just a self goal …. Shame on Ajay devgan to be honest … playing bhagat Singh and now giving voice for this ….🫠”

In an interview with ANI, Ajay Devgn said, “Congratulations to the RSS on completing one hundred years. A century is not merely a milestone in time -- it represents generations of commitment, sacrifice, and contribution towards nation-building.”

Describing his thoughts on being associated with the film, he added, "For me, being the voice that narrates this story is truly an honour. This is not just the story of an organisation, but of an idea -- one that endured challenges and continued to stand firm with the passage of time. Lending my voice to a narrative that speaks of resilience, belief, and collective purpose has been a meaningful experience."