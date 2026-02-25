Shatrughan Sinha calls Dhurandhar 'Absolute masterpiece'

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday took on people labelling movies like 'Dhurandhar' as propaganda and said in a simple language that a "film is a film".

Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, 'Dhurandhar' released in theatres on December 5 last year and went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2025. The film has since achieved cult status and rewritten box office history, surpassing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Sharing his thoughts on X, Sinha wrote, "Wow! Just happened to see the most talked about film an absolute masterpiece 'Dhurandhar'. What 'propaganda' film??? A film is a film is a film. It's a great film, gripping interesting & full of entertainment, made with sincerity."

He also lauded the film's technical finesse and production design, noting that the sets recreated in Bangkok, Thailand, to depict Pakistan were crafted "in a very realistic manner."

Praising the editing and cinematography, he said the film is a "visual delight" and commended the "supremely talented cast and crew."

Sinha reserved special appreciation for Ranveer Singh, calling him "outstanding," while also applauding performances by Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna.

He highlighted Akshaye Khanna's "extraordinary role" and lasting screen presence. The veteran actor also acknowledged Rakesh Bedi for a "wonderful and amazing role" and praised a cameo by Saumya Tandon.

Calling Dhar a "role model" in cinema, Sinha credited the filmmaker's direction for the film's impact. He also singled out the music and choreography, describing tracks such as 'Shararat' and 'Ishq Jalakar - Karvaan' as "euphoric" and "foot tapping."

Apart from Ranveer Singh, 'Dhurandhar' features Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, anticipation is building for the sequel, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', slated for a pan-India theatrical release on March 19, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with music by T-Series, the sequel will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Its teaser, unveiled earlier this month, offers a blood-soaked action montage charting Jaskirat Singh Rangi's transformation into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari, with glimpses of returning cast members. (ANI)