Viral video: Shawn Mendes holds concert on Mumbai streets, sings Señorita before Lollapalooza

On Saturday, Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes reached Mumbai for his much-awaited, first gig in India. He will be joining the lineup at Lollapalooza India 2025. Ahead of the concert, the singer was seen entertaining people on the streets of Mumbai with his hit song Señorita.

Shawn Mendes on the streets of Mumbai A video of him with fans on the streets has gone viral. He turned the streets of the city into a mini, private concert for the students of The Sound Space, a music institution in Mumbai.

In the video, Mendes, kneeling with his guitar, sang Señorita. Sporting a casual look in a brown sweater paired with blue jeans, the singer finished off his look with a dupatta. After the singing, he went on to explore the streets and even obliged fans with selfies and autographs.

The video is originally shared by the institute. It read: "POV: When you get a private performance of 'Señorita' from the artist himself... Still buzzing from the moment @shawnmendes turned a small basti in Mumbai into his stage and treated us to an unforgettable rendition of 'Señorita'. Surrounded by our students, this wasn't just a performance — it was pure magic! Safe to say, we'll be replaying this one in our heads for a long, long time!"

Watch video:

Mendes' impromptu performance has grabbed a lot of attention from fans across India. One of them took to the comment section and wrote, “Omg!!!!!!!! You luck lucky woman (sic).” “Dang!! So cool,” added another.

Someone also joked about the recent incident when singer Ed Sheeran tried to perform on the streets of Bengaluru and commented, “Acha hai Bangalore mein nahi hua yeh (good this isn't happening in Bengaluru).”

Ed Sheeran road concert in Bengaluru Ed Sheeran, during his +-=÷x 2025 India Tour, tried performing on the streets of Bengaluru when he was interrupted by the city police. Bengaluru police did not recognise Ed and told him to stop the performance. Officers even unplugged his microphone in the middle of his performance. However, Ed later clarified on social media that he had permission to perform on the street in Bengaluru.