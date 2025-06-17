'She became Umrao beyond my expectations...': Muzaffar Ali talks about Rekhas iconic performance in Umrao Jaan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Celebrated filmmaker Muzaffar Ali recently opened up about the re-release of his cinematic masterpiece, 'Umrao Jaan', in theatres. Known for its poetic storytelling, soulful music, and cultural richness, Umrao Jaan continues to captivate audiences decades after its original release.

In a conversation with ANI, Ali responded with a philosophical insight when asked if films rooted in poetry, music, and history still have a place in today's fast-paced world.

He said, "Art has to have the pace of the heart. It's always going to be time-taking and intense if it's meant to be far-reaching. You cannot blame the world and create poor art. True art has its own rhythm and will always resonate with those who seek it."

Ali's collaboration with the legendary Rekha, who portrayed the iconic role of Umrao Jaan, remains one of the highlights of the film.

Reflecting on his experience working with her, Ali described it as "working with a dream."

He shared, "Rekha was dreaming alongside me. Before I could think of something, she would already be on it, living the character. She became Umrao beyond my expectations, embodying her pain and the cultural ethos of the time. It was more than just acting; it was a transformation."

On what made Rekha's portrayal of Umrao unforgettable, Ali explained, "The challenge was to understand the pain of Umrao, to understand what it meant to be a woman in that era. Rekha did not merely play the character; she became Umrao. The pain, the artistry, and the complexities of her role came to her naturally, and she internalized it deeply."

Discussing the relevance of classic storytelling in modern cinema, Ali emphasised the importance of internalising the story before translating it to the screen.

"You have to forget it's for cinema for a moment. You need to feel the story, its tactile and intangible dimensions. When you do that, the story will naturally find its cinematic form," he said, adding, "The essence of the film comes from the people. It has a life of its own, passed down from one generation to another. This is why Umrao Jaan feels like it's being born again."

As the film prepares for its re-release, Ali expressed hope that the younger generation would connect with its timeless themes.

"This is a one-to-one film. The intensity of the individual scene will grow as people relate to it personally," he said, adding, "The collective experience will stem from what they've heard, and then they'll want to see it for themselves."

In addition to the re-release, a Coffee Table book chronicling the film's journey is set to be released.

Ali shared how the book came into being, calling it a "milestone."

"We had the opportunity to work with Kamath Photo Flash, and the archives became valuable. We even grabbed frames from the restoration process, which is a rare privilege," he said.

"The book is a visual treat. It's for collectors, students, and lovers of cinema. It's a deep dive into the story, the time, and the artistic elements that made the film what it is," he added.

Ali also touched on the connection between Umrao Jaan and his fashion label, House of Kotwara.

"Umrao Jaan is a story told through textiles. These clothes have a legacy, they aren't bought, they come from families, from places, from culture. As a painter, I could see the hues in the fabrics telling the story and conveying emotions," he explained, adding, "The philosophy of House of Kotwara is about empowering women through craft, and that empowerment is embodied in the film as well."

With its blend of history, art, and emotional depth, 'Umrao Jaan' remains a monumental piece of Indian cinema.

'Umrao Jaan' is a classic Indian period drama adapted into two film versions. The 1981 version, starring Rekha, is a cult classic and won four National Awards.