'She is very candid; sometimes incidents get blown out of proportion': Film critic Bhawana Somaaya debunks Jaya Bachchans rude media image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan is often portrayed in the media as someone who gets angry quickly, with many videos capturing her reactions on public platforms.

Film critic and author Bhawana Somaaya shared her views on Jaya Bachchan's image in the media, calling her a straightforward, loyal, warm, and emotionally supportive person, in contrast to viral reels that showcase her alleged rude behaviour.

In an interview with ANI, Bhawana Somaaya referred to incidents involving Jaya Bachchan that often go "out of proportion", leading to a negative portrayal of the actress.

"Actually, sometimes you know what happens? A certain incident happens. Then it gets blown out of proportion, and afterwards, she is actually very candid. People who know her closely can vouch for her candour, spontaneity, warmth, friendship and standing up for you at the right time," said Bhawana Somaaya.

The film critic also addressed the current media image, which, according to her, overshadows the actress's talent, personality, and contributions to Indian cinema.

"The present media has decided that Jaya Bachchan is now associated with only this. Everything else about her has gone into a blur. You know, she brought a breath of fresh air as an actor. Absolutely, there is a human side to her," added Bhawana Somaaya.

The trade analyst Taran Aadarsh also chipped in, saying that the "today's generation might not even know what her (Jaya Bachchan) contribution is to cinema."

On the work front, Jaya was last seen in Karan Johar's 2023 film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.