'She was too young': Priyanka Chopra 'shocked' over Shefali Jariwalas sudden death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra said she was "shook" after learning about the sudden death of actress and reality TV star Shefali Jariwala.

Advertisement

Like many others in the film and television industry, Priyanka paid tribute to Shefali on social media. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a photo of Shefali with the message that read, "So shook. She was too young. Sending condolences to Parag and the family."

Take a look

Earlier in the day, Varun Dhawan, called out the paparazzi for documenting the grief of family and friends following the tragic death of the 'Kaanta Laga' fame actress.

Varun shared a message on his Instagram Stories, asking for "sensitivity" and "respect" from the media while covering the death of a celebrity.

"Again, one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media. I just don't understand why do u have to cover someone's grief everyone looks so uncomfortable with this, how is this benefitting anyone?. My request to my friends in the media this isn't the way someone would want their final journey covered," read his Instagram post.

Advertisement

Shefali Jariwala passed away late Friday night. Her husband rushed her to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai; however, doctors declared her brought dead. Early reports suggested a cardiac arrest, but the exact cause of death is still not confirmed.