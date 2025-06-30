Shefali Jariwala death: Doctors reveal Shefali Jariwala's cause of death, says, 'was observing a fast...'

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala passed away at the age of 42 late Friday night. According to preliminary findings, doctors suspect a sudden drop in blood pressure could have led to her death. Police have so far ruled out any foul play and are awaiting the final post-mortem report.

The actor reportedly collapsed at her Mumbai residence and was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri by her husband, television actor Parag Tyagi. She was declared dead on arrival. Her body was later shifted to Cooper Hospital in Juhu for post-mortem examination, the Hindustan Times reported.

Speaking to the media, a police officer said, “Doctors at Cooper Hospital suspect a sudden dip in blood pressure as the likely cause of death. We are awaiting the post-mortem report for confirmation.”

Shefali was observing a religious fast on Sunday for a Satyanarayan pooja held at her home, police sources said. Her husband told officials that she fainted shortly after eating food prepared the previous day.

During their visit to the residence, police also recovered boxes containing anti-ageing tablets, vitamin supplements, and skin glow capsules. The actor’s family told police that she had been taking the supplements without medical consultation, but had never experienced adverse effects in the past.

Her last rites were performed by her family members after police registered a case of Accidental Death (ADR).

Reacting to her death, the All Indian Cine Workers Association sent prayers through their post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It's hard to believe she's gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time," the association's post read.

Shefali appeared in films like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar's Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and the Kannada film Hudugaru.