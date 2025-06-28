Shefali Jariwala dies at 42: Heartbroken husband Parag Tyagi spotted leaving hospital

Actor and model Shefali Jariwala who was best known for her music video Kaanta Laga, passed away in Mumbai at 42. Shefali was found unresponsive at her house. She was declared dead after she was brought to the Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai.

Shefali Jariwala dies at 42 Visuals from outside the hospital have emerged on social media.

Shefali Jariwala's husband, actor Parag Tyagi, was seen outside the hospital after her death.

Shefali Jariwala's husband In a video, Parag is seen driving out of the hospital with someone from the hospital premises late Saturday night. He looked visibly upset as he covered his face with his hand to avoid the cameras.

In another video, Shefali's mother was seen looking emotional while leaving the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police and forensic services team have arrived at Shefali's home in Mumbai.

News agency PTI shared on X, formerly Twitter, “| Mumbai: Visuals from outside actress Shefali Jariwala's house in Andheri Lokhandwala. Shefali Jariwala, 42, passed away late Friday. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed by her family members.”

The cause of Shefali's death remains unclear. However, some sources suggest that she may have suffered a cardiac arrest, reported ANI.

Her family has yet to issue an official statement about her passing.

Confirming her death, Mumbai Police sources said, “Actress Shefali Jariwala has passed away at the age of 42. Her body was found at her residence in the Andheri area of Mumbai.”

Her body has been transferred to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem.

Reacting to her death, the All Indian Cine Workers Association sent prayers through their post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It's hard to believe she's gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time," the association's post read.

Shefali appeared in films like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar's Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Kannada film Hudugaru.