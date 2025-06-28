Who is Shefali Jariwala's first husband? Not Parag Tyagi but THIS musician she accused of ‘domestic abuse’

Shefali Jariwala's death has left her fans, friends and family members shattered. As many continue to mourn the actor's death, her husband Parag Tyagi arrived at Mumbai's Cooper hospital where her body is kept for post-mortem. Several videos of media frenzy around Parag's public appearance have gone viral on social media.

Shefali Jariwala's death Parag and Shefali shared a close bond. In fact, it is believed that he helped her heal and give love a second chance after her troublesome first marriage.

Shefali Jariwala's first husband Harmeet Singh Many might not know but Shefali Jariwala's first husband was Harmeet Singh, one half of the celebrated musician duo Meet Brothers.

They got married in 2004. However, their marriage was short-lived as problems began after 4-5 years, as per multiple reports. The two finally parted ways in 2009.

Shefali accused Harmeet Singh of ‘domestic abuse’ At the time of their divorce, Shefali accused Harmeet of ‘domestic abuse’ as per a report of Indian Express.

According to reports, Shefali Jariwala had filed an FIR against Harmeet Singh at Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station, accusing him of physical and mental abuse. She also alleged that he withdrew around ₹12 lakh from their joint account without her permission.

Talking about her messy divorce, Shefali once told Times Now, "It is very important to understand that you are not being appreciated. Not every kind of violence is physical. There is a lot of mental violence that also happens and you are very unhappy in your life. I think, one of the reasons why I could make the decision for myself, was because I was independent. I was making my own money. The biggest fear in our country is of the society. Divorce is considered to be taboo but the way I have been raised, is to not really care about society but just do what we feel is right. I could take such steps in my life and had strong support."

Shefali met Harmeet after the popularity of her viral music video Kaanta Laga. She later collaborated with the Meet Brothers on music videos like Pyaar Humein Kis Mode Pe Le Aaya and more.

Harmeet Singh Harmeet began his career in the industry as an actor in TV shows like Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kkusum, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He later gained recognition in the music scene with his brother Manmeet.

Meet Bros are known for several chart-topping Bollywood hits like Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan from Roy, and Hangover sung by Salman Khan in Kick. They also composed High Heels (with Yo Yo Honey Singh) from Ki & Ka, and Nachan Farrate from All Is Well.

They also won several awards including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Harmeet is currently married to Sunaina Singh. They are blessed with a son.

Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi's love story After the divorce, Shefali Jariwala met television actor Parag Tyagi at a dinner party hosted by a mutual friend. In an interview with Times Now, Shefali revealed that she was single when a meeting between the two was set up. “We really liked each other a lot and hit it off instantly. Parag and I are very similar and different in many ways. I think we kind of balance each other out,” she said.

The couple dated for a few years before Parag proposed to her on the sets of Nach Baliye in 2012. In 2014, they tied the knot. Once Shefali had expressed her desire to adopt a child with Parag.

The couple had a pet dog, named Simba.

Meanwhile, Shefali Jariwala, popularly known for the music video Kaanta Laga, was found unresponsive at her Mumbai house. After Parag brought her to the hospital, she was pronounced dead.