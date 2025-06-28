Shefali Jariwala's husband fold hands as he gets mobbed by paparazzi outside hospital: ‘Aisa mat karo’

Actor, dancer Shefali Jariwala's body is kept at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for post-mortem. She passed away last night reportedly from cardiac arrest. While the official cause of her death is being investigated, her husband Parag Tyagi reached the hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi mobbed by paparazzi Upon reaching the hospital location, Parag was quickly surrounded by paparazzi. Looking shattered, he was mobbed by the media personnel. Videos of him struggling to make his way to the hospital gate have surfaced online.

Requesting space, Parag folded hands and told photographers to let him go.

In a viral video, he is heard saying, “Please mat karo (don't do this).”

Internet reacts to Parag Tyagi video The media frenzy outside the hospital upon Parag's arrival has left the internet angry. Slamming shutterbugs, a user wrote, “Guys, it’s a difficult time for them, please allow them some space.”

“He must be shocked and devastated. Please be human and leave him alone,” added another.

Someone else also said, “Please leave him alone.”

Friends and family reach hospital after Shefali's death Apart from Parag, relatives of Shefali were also spotted reaching the hospital where her mortal remains are kept.

Shefali's friend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Arti Singh was clicked arriving at the hospital with her husband Dipak.

Hindustani Bhau breaks down after Rakhi-sister Shefali's death Vikas Fhatak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, was also seen outside Cooper Hospital after the sudden death of Shefali. The two shared a close bond after meeting on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.

They were seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan together.